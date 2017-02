Madness Or What? US Rapper Flushes $2000 Cash In the Toilet [Watch Video]

Arizona Rapper Scotty La Flare shared a video on his Instagram as he flushed $2000 down the Toilet!!!

Naturally, critics slammed the rapper for the act and suggested he should have found other ways to use the money, such as donating it. The rapper posted the video earlier this week, on February 14.

Watch the video below:

Source: Instagram

