Madonna introduces her adopted twin daughters to fans

American pop icon Madonna introduced her twin girls to fans Wednesday.

The 58-year-old singer shared a photo on Instagram with daughters Stella and Esther after adopting the 4-year-old sisters from an orphanage in Malawi this week.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna captioned the picture.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media to please respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and love!” she added.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

The Guardian reported Tuesday that Madonna was granted permission to adopt Stella and Esther. Malawi judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told People the singer appeared in court with her lawyer, the girls and their father.

“[Madonna] exuded happiness [after the adoption],” he said. “She smiled while she was making her way out of the courtroom, and then she drove away [with her new daughters].”

Sources told TMZ Madonna first applied to adopt Stella and Esther on Jan. 25, and that the normally months-long process was accomplished in just two weeks. The process was reportedly expedited due to the star already having adopted from Malawi.

The “Living for Love” singer adopted son David, now 11, and daughter Mercy, also 11, from the East African country. She is also mom to daughter Lourdes, 20, with ex-partner Carlos Leon and son Rocco, 16, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: