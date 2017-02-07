Wednesday , 8 February 2017
Man accused of ‘having s*x with a drain’ remanded in custody

Yinka Agunbiade February 7, 2017

A man in England has been banged up after he was hauled before the court for allegedly having s*x with a sewer gate.

Florin Grosu was remanded in custody after he was allegedly seen fornicating with the drain cover in the middle of the day.

Grosu, 33, denied indecent exposure, outraging public decency and criminal damage relating to the January 17 incident.

The man, from Romford, east London, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court next month.

