How Man Allegedly Defrauds Victims From Prison Yard – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how a suspect, Adeolu Adeyanju, is still defrauding unsuspecting individuals despite being put behind bars.

According to a statement issued and signed by the commission’s spokesman, Wilson Uwajeren, the suspect impersonated the Director, Petroleum Products and Marketing Company (PPMC) by cloning his phone number and using same to instruct unsuspecting businessmen to make payment for trucks of petroleum products to Detwinx Global Services Limited.

After payment had been made, the suspect would transfer about 80 percent of the money to a certain bureau de change operator, and kept the rest in his bank account.

Uwajeren, who said that the EFCC was intensifying investigations into the shady activities of the serial fraudster, disclosed that Adeyanju’s fraudulent activities from the prison yard came to fore after a complaint by one of his victims.

He said: “His (Adeyanju’s) fraudulent activities out of the prison yard, came to the fore after a complainant, a friend to a Director at the Petroleum Products and Marketing Company, PPMC, petitioned the EFCC that Adeyanju conned him into paying him N9 million.

“His modus operandi was to clone the telephone number of the director, using same to instruct the petitioner to “make a payment for 50 trucks of petroleum products to Detwinx Global Services Limited”, which he did.

“But on the receipt of the money, Adeyanju found a way to get N7.4 million transferred to a bureau de change operator, who converted same to its dollar equivalent, while keeping N1.5 million in his personal account.

“The suspect is said to have several aliases with which he uses to defraud people, and at the moment also has cases pending before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Nigeria Police. He would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.”

Source: Naijaloaded

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: