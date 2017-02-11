Man Assassinated In Broad Daylight In Benin, Son Shot (Graphic Photos)

A yet-to-be identified man was gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen at Siluko road, Benin on Friday, February 10th. According to eyewitness reports from a social media user, Sochima Nweke, the victim and his family were driving in a white hilux van before it was overtaken and blocked by the assassins.

They jumped out of their vehicle, numbering about 4,heavily armed with Ak-47s and opened fire on the white hilux. One of the killers then proceeded to the driver’s seat of the hilux where the victim was seated, and released bullets into the victim, killing him instantly. The wife of the deceased escaped unharmed but his son was shot.

Below is full account of the occurrence as written by Nweke;

I was driving along siluko road in benin city, close to oliha market , with this white hilux vehicle far far ahead of me, suddenly a black toyota highlander overtook,me a high speed, while i was wondering wat kind of speed dat highlander was on , the next tin i saw , same highlander double crossed this white toyota hilux 2016:model ,while i held my brakes, to observe wats happening btw those two vehicles, only for me to see 4 men on black and black, steped down from d highlander, with heavy ak 47, opened fire on dis hilux van, blew d passengers side front tire, sprayed bullets allover dese hilux, den one of dem went to these man driving the hilux, opened his door and finished him up , immediately they zoomed off, while all dese all dese has happened, people who ran for dere dear life started comming out wen d police at 45 division came to d scene,i went dere to discover that d man who was assasinated happens to be d director of Etisalat benin city, with his wife and little kid inside, d little boy was shot, while his wife was lucky to have missed d bullet , because she was at d back sit

Infact my spirit left me and came bck

Wat a brutal assasination.

Viewer discretion advised…see photos below

Source: Politics NGR

