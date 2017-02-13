A 35-year-old man, Sunday Ushie, on Monday confessed to killing his purported ‘girlfriend’, identified as Nnena Samuel, and went ahead to have s*x with the corpse.

The incident happened on January 26, 2017 in Adijinkpor village in Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Ushie, a cocoa farmer in Akparabong, confessed to the crime, saying that she never gave him the opportunity to have s*x with her while alive.

He said that he invited her to his house and killed her with knife before having s*x with the corpse.

The farmer, who said he was regretting his action, blamed the incident on the devil.

He said, “It is the work of the devil. I do not know how. I am the one that killed her. I killed her with knife. She was my girlfriend and I knew her for just two months before this incident happened. I slept with her corpse after killing her.

“It was strange sleeping with a dead corpse. I never had s*x with her when she was alive because she never gave me that opportunity. I was always giving her money but she didn’t allow us to have s*x.”

The suspect had invited the deceased mother-of-two out in the night of January 26 and took her to his apartment. He was said to have killed the woman when she refused to allow him have s*x with her.

The acting Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who paraded the suspect alongside other criminals, said it was the landlord of the deceased that informed the police that his tenant had been brutally murdered.

He said, “This happened on January 27, 2017 at about 10.55 hours, following a report at the Ikom Divisional Police headquarters from one Cletus Etta of Adijinkpor village that his tenant was brutally murdered.

“Her right hand and left leg and mouth were severed by the suspect. The children of the deceased, Hezekiah (11) and Ezekiel (9) confirmed to the police that their mother was invited out by the suspect on the night of January 26 but did not return home.

“The suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime and he confessed that he killed the woman before having carnal knowledge of her. Investigation is ongoing and after which he will be charged to court for murder.”

Source: BreakingTimes