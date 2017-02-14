Man sets record by hammering 38 nails with his head in two minutes

An American man used his head to hammer 38 nails and claim a world record on an Italian gameshow.

John Ferraro, also known as “Hammer Head,” set the Guinness World Record for “Most nails hammered with the head in 2 minutes” by hammering a total of 38 nails during an appearance on Italy’s Lo Show Dei Record.

Ferraro, who is a pro wrestler, also owns the one-minute record and the record for “Most concrete blocks broken on the head with a bowling ball in three minutes (male),” has a skull that is three times thicker than the average human’s.

“Preparation, training and dedication to the goal in front of me enables me to have full confidence in my abilities. When it’s time to perform a stunt, its balls to wall. It’s time to get in the rage zone,” he said.

He also appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2016 and performs as a professional wrestler under the name “Gino Martino.”

