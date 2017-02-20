Man Teks From Abuja To Maiduguri In Support Of Sheriff

Lobe Trekker, Mallam Ali Nigeria with his kits preparatory to trek between Abuja and Maiduguri in support of PDP Chairman, Senator Alimodu Sheriff as he visited Vanguard Office, Garki ABUJA. Photi by Abayomi Adeshida.
Source: Vanguard
Lobe Trekker, Mallam Ali Nigeria with his kits preparatory to trek between Abuja and Maiduguri in support of PDP Chairman, Senator Alimodu Sheriff as he visited Vanguard Office, Garki ABUJA. Photi by Abayomi Adeshida.
Source: Vanguard
The Federal Government has been given a sound warning by Governor Ayodele Fayose that it …