Monday , 20 February 2017
Man Teks From Abuja To Maiduguri In Support Of Sheriff

Deolu February 20, 2017

Lobe Trekker, Mallam Ali Nigeria with his kits preparatory to trek between Abuja and Maiduguri in support of PDP Chairman, Senator Alimodu Sheriff as he visited Vanguard Office, Garki ABUJA. Photi by Abayomi Adeshida.

Source: Vanguard

