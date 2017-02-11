Saturday , 11 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Man wins two lottery jackpots in one day

Yinka Agunbiade February 11, 2017

A man from South Carolina, USA became a two-time lottery winner in a single day when he cashed in a pair of tickets worth $100,000 and $200,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said the lucky man has been playing the Palmetto Cash 5 daily drawing game for more than a decade, and he purchased a ticket for the Jan. 30 drawing at Situ LLC in Darlington.

 

Officials said the man then drove three miles to an EZ Shop store, where he bought a ticket with the same numbers — but this time, he paid extra for the multiplier.

The man’s tickets matched all five numbers in the drawing, making his first ticket worth $100,000 and the second worth $200,000, thanks to the multiplier.

“This is life changing,” the man said.

“I’m paying off my house,” he said. “I’m debt free.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Senior US Republican says Macedonia ‘is not a country’

During an interview with an Albanian TV station, a senior US Republican said: “My own inclination …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946