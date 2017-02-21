Man’s plan to sue Walmart over falling ‘P’ sign goes viral

An American man’s tongue-in-cheek plan to sue Walmart is going viral thanks to a photo of him waiting for the “P” in “Pharmacy” to fall on his head.

Manuel Garcia of Weslaco posted a photo of himself to Facebook Tuesday showing him standing outside the Edinburg store where the “P” in “Pharmacy Drive-thru” is dangling from its usual position.

“Here waiting for the P to fall and knock me out to be able to sue Walmart,” Garcia joked.

Garcia posted a second photo the following day showing “Day 2” of his quest.

Aqui esperando que se caiga la ' P ' pa que me de en la madre y poder demandar al Walmart 😂😂💵💵 Posted by Manuel Garcia on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

He said he was surprised when his photo went viral.

“Honestly when I posted that picture on Facebook I never thought I would go viral,” Garcia told Global News. “I posted just to mess around with my friends, never did I imagine it would go viral and crazy all over the world.”

A Walmart spokesman thanked Garcia for drawing attention to the plight of the dangling “P.”

“We want to thank Mr. Garcia for making us aware of our falling ‘P,’ and we’re glad he wasn’t harmed during his stunt,” spokesman Charles Crowson said. “His sharp eye and camera skills helped us fix the sign quickly, and we’re grateful for his efforts.”

