Mariah Carey, Brian Tanaka romance seems ‘fake’ – Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon says ex-wife Mariah Carey’s romance with Bryan Tanaka seems “fake.”

The 36-year-old actor said on Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show that Carey’s relationship with Tanaka seems as “fake” as her E! reality show, Mariah’s World.

“That [expletive] is hilarious. I think it’s beautiful. As long as she’s happy,” Cannon told host Howard Stern.

“I just think that [expletive] is funny. First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so I know how [it works]. You can’t have a well-lit private conversation, like, that [expletive] doesn’t happen,” he explained.

“I don’t buy none of that [expletive],” the star admitted. “I don’t even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story … That [expletive] is like a soap opera.”

Carey and Tanaka were first linked in October following the singer’s split from fiancé James Packer, and documented their romance on Mariah’s World. Tanaka shared his “love” for the star in an interview with E! News in December.

“I’ve always had a thing for Mariah. I love her so much,” the dancer gushed.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” he said. “Something connected for us back in the day, and there was just a mutual admiration … It was set in history that we were going to be connected someway, somehow.”

Cannon and Carey confirmed their split in 2014 after six years of marriage. The former couple have often reunited since to spend time with their 6-year-old twin son and daughter, Moroccan and Monroe.

