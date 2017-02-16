Martial arts magazine posts video on how to defend against Trump’s handshakes

A mixed martial arts online magazine has posted a tutorial from a jiu-jitsu academy on how to defend against President Trump’s handshakes.

Recent meetings with foreign leaders have brought attention to the president’s handshake. Videos and analyses of his handshake show that he often pulls forcefully on the hand he’s shaking.

So a black belt from a mixed martial arts academy posted a lesson for how to defend against the “arm drag handshake.”

“I wanted to share a technique today … as I’m scrolling through my Facebook feed I see this video and it hits me. I’ve got to teach the defense against the Donald Trump handshake,” says one of the members of the Relson Gracie Academia de Jiu-Jitsu in the video.

“Somebody grabs your hand and they pull you in — you’ve seen the awkwardness.”

“Now I’m not suggesting you do this to the president,” he added, then demonstrating the “goose neck” wrist lock he says will defend against the hand shake.

“As he grabs really hard and pulls you in, I go with it. I step in with the outside foot, I wrap around the elbow. As I do that, I’m going to block his arm from here, I bend the wrist in, the other hand wraps over the top of the knuckles and boom — now you have what we call a goose neck.”

“Secret Service, I promise, if I meet the president, I probably won’t wristlock him,” the instructor jokes in the video.

