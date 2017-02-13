Mayweather and 50Cent to Storm Nigeria for the Opening of 2Face’s Club in Lagos

There are reports that American celebrities, Mayweather Jnr and Curtis Jackson popularly known as 50Cent would be visiting Lagos for the grand opening of Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia’s nightclub in Victoria Island.

Following the soft opening of Rumours Club in Victoria Island recently, the management of the club has moved to ensure an overwhelming grand opening slated to hold sometime in March, 2017.

The Chief executive director of Tettrazzini Group and Zzini, Prince Donatus Okonkwo whose brand is a partner to the elite Club has completed deal to have American superstars duo of 50cent and Floyd Mayweather hosted in Nigeria during the full operational club service opening co-owned by Nigerian music legend 2Face Idibia.

‎

Though, ‎ the billionaire businessman and possible Anambra gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Okonkwo has a long standing relationship with the US stars as pictured few months ago with Nollywood actor Jim Iyke at 50cent mansion.

It would be recalled that the club had some big Nigerian stars at the soft opening last week with the likes of 2face, Wizkid, Tekno, Timaya, Joel and others at the celebration night.