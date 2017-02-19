Medecines Sans Frontieres Open 50-Bed Feeding Centre For Malnourished Children In Borno

The international humanitarian medical organisation, Médecins Sans Frontieres, MSF, on Saturday opened another 50-bed therapeutic feeding centre, for malnourished children in Fori District area of Maiduguri, Borno State bringing a total of such facilities to three.

The organizationp, also known as “Doctors Without Borders” said the latest feeding centre, located within the premises of the state primary healthcare centre, started receiving patients three weeks ago before it’s official opening yesterday.

Recalled that in 2016, the MSF revealed a worrying number of malnourished children in IDP camps across the state–this according to them, prompted immediate mass evacuation of about 550 acute malnourished kids to a special centre jointly set up in conjunction with the state government.

The Field Coordinator of the MSF, Cathy Hansens, in her remarks, said the centre after three weeks had so far registered 120 children in the outpatient programme and 15 in the inpatient department.

Ms. Hansen who said they noticed some severe complications within the children in the inpatient department added that a team of community health workers have been going into the community to test children for malnutrition and also inform parents on the need to bring their children to the programme.

She said, “So far the response has been encouraging

“Two weeks ago, we had a child of seven years old and when he entered the programme he was not responding

“The child was very shy and didn’t want to interact. He lost completely all appetite and that was why he was admitted in the inpatient department. Slowly everyday you could see how he was improving.

“He started to drink the milk, then we moved on to plumpy nut and by the time he was discharged after one week, he was smiling and very happy. He gained some weight and looked like a child his age again. It was so lovely to see and that is why we are doing this. We are very thankful to see the children improving, playing and running out of our centre healthy,” she explained.

