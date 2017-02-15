Meet Kevin Olusola, the Nigerian-American artist who just won his 3rd Grammy

At the 2017 Grammy Awards, American a cappella band Pentatonix and Dolly Parton won the Best County duo/group performance for their spin on the classic song ‘Jolene’.

What most people might not know is the group has a 28-year-old Nigerian member named Kevin Olusola who is the beatboxer for the group and also a rapper, record producer and singer.

Kevin’s father is Nigerian psychiatrist Oluwole Olusola and his mother is Grenadian-born Curline Paul. He is a master of the cello, saxophone and piano.

He is also a Yale University graduate who is fluent in English, Spanish and Chinese.

He joined Pentatonix in 2011 and since winning an American show called The Sing Off in 2011, the group has released five albums and have sold over 2 million records.

Their other Grammys include: Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for Daft Punk in 2015 and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy in 2016.

Wizkid and Kah-lo may have lost this year but we need to praise and appreciate Kevin who has made Nigerians proud once again!

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: