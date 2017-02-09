Friday , 10 February 2017
Meet Sola David-Borha, the Highest Paid Bank CEO in Nigeria Allegedly Collecting N484, 931 Daily and N117m Annually | Photos

Deolu February 9, 2017

An outstanding female banker, Sola David-Borha is said to be the highest paid Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria for her extraordinary ability.

According to SplufikNigerians, Sola David-Borha who is the former CEO Stanbic IBTC is the highest paid Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria.
The banker takes a whopping N117m Annually, which means she takes home N484,931 daily.
Sola David-Borha resigned her appointment as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC late January and became Chief Executive Officer, Rest of Africa, Standard Bank Group. Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of Standard Bank Group.
Until January this year, Sola was the Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. – a full service financial services Group with subsidiaries in Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Pension and Non-Pension Asset Management and Stockbroking.

A few days ago, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Rest of Africa, Standard Bank Group.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of Standard Bank Group.

We love how Sola has grown organically in her career, destroying every barrier along the way.

Prior to 2007, when it was acquired by Standard Bank Group, Sola worked as an Executive Director at IBTC Chartered Bank Plc.

She served as Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank (a product of the merger) from May 2011 to November 2012. She also served as Deputy Chief Executive of the Bank and Head of Investment Banking Coverage Africa (excluding South Africa).

Between 1984 – 1989, Sola worked in the Credit and Marketing department of NAL Merchant Bank Plc.

With an extensive experience in the financial industry, she has proven that she can steer her organisation to even greater heights.

Sola holds a B.Sc. Economics degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and an MBA from Manchester Business School, United Kingdom. Her executive educational experience includes the Advanced Management Programme of the Harvard Business School. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) and currently the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

She is also a member – Governing Council of the Redeemer’s University of Nigeria (RUN), and an associate Pastor at RCCG, City of David Parish.

In 2016, Sola was singled out as the All Africa Business Woman of the Year at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards in Partnership with CNBC Africa.

