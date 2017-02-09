Meet Sola David-Borha, the Highest Paid Bank CEO in Nigeria Allegedly Collecting N484, 931 Daily and N117m Annually | Photos

A few days ago, she was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Rest of Africa, Standard Bank Group.
Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of Standard Bank Group.
We love how Sola has grown organically in her career, destroying every barrier along the way.
Prior to 2007, when it was acquired by Standard Bank Group, Sola worked as an Executive Director at IBTC Chartered Bank Plc.
Between 1984 – 1989, Sola worked in the Credit and Marketing department of NAL Merchant Bank Plc.
With an extensive experience in the financial industry, she has proven that she can steer her organisation to even greater heights.
Sola holds a B.Sc. Economics degree from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, and an MBA from Manchester Business School, United Kingdom. Her executive educational experience includes the Advanced Management Programme of the Harvard Business School. She is also a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIBN) and currently the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).
She is also a member – Governing Council of the Redeemer’s University of Nigeria (RUN), and an associate Pastor at RCCG, City of David Parish.
In 2016, Sola was singled out as the All Africa Business Woman of the Year at the All Africa Business Leaders Awards in Partnership with CNBC Africa.