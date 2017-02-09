Meet Sola David-Borha, the Highest Paid Bank CEO in Nigeria Allegedly Collecting N484, 931 Daily and N117m Annually | Photos

An outstanding female banker, Sola David-Borha is said to be the highest paid Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria for her extraordinary ability.

According to SplufikNigerians, Sola David-Borha who is the former CEO Stanbic IBTC is the highest paid Chief Executive Officer in Nigeria.

The banker takes a whopping N117m Annually, which means she takes home N484,931 daily.

Sola David-Borha resigned her appointment as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC late January and became Chief Executive Officer, Rest of Africa, Standard Bank Group. Stanbic IBTC Holdings is a member of Standard Bank Group.