Megacity: Lagos Threatens To impound Rickety Vehicles

Lagos State Government on Thursday threatened that it would start impounding rickety vehicles, emitting fumes used on its roads, saying presence no such vehicles do not befit the state’s status as Africa’s modern megacity.

The Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Lanre Elegushi who disclosed this while handing over 25 pickup vans, 11 Nissan cars and 20 power bikes to aid the operations of Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) officers in said with the support of the state government, the Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode expects better performance from the VIS, especially in the area of enforcement.

He said though compliance is improving, the VIS enforcement efforts would be better enhanced with provision of the new vehicles.

“I am bold and confident to say that these vehicles and power bikes we are about to launch will continue to enhance the performance of VIS towards promotion of safety and security of motorists and commuters alike by ensuring vehicles on our roads are in good conditions with regular checks on them,” he said.

Elegushi stated that the state government under the present administration has continued to provide equipment and infrastructure in the state to meet up with various challenges facing the state in order to manage and surmount them.

The Commissioner said that as part of the present administration’s mandates to ensure that challenges are adequately resolved; policies are introduced to strengthen existing ones to provide institutional support for enhancing effective discharge of the various programmes and for operating the transport sector properly in the state.

Elegushi also pleaded with the citizens to continue to play their part in making Lagos a pride of place, as government cannot do it alone.

He urged VIS personnel to see government support as good gesture and put the vehicles and power bikes into judicious use.

Also speaking, the Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer, Lagos State, Engineer Gbolahan Toriola, said that the VIS is ready to take enforcement more seriously aside it is ready to cover more areas now.

Toriola pleaded with motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good shape, besides having the right documents for their vehicles.

Source: Leadership

