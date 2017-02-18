Mel Gibson in talks to direct sequel to ‘Suicide Squad’

Supper movie production company Warner Bros. is courting Mel Gibson to direct a sequel to villain-focused team-up film Suicide Squad, according to reports.

The studio has approached Gibson along with other directors about helming the project, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that Gibson and Warner Bros. are in early talks.

Sources close to the situation say that Gibson is now familiarizing himself with the material.

Released in August, Suicide Squad, starring Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker, followed a band of criminals who team up to do the government’s dirty work in exchange for lighter sentences.

Panned by critics, the film, directed by David Ayer, was still a financial success grossing $745 million worldwide.

The other directors Warner Bros. are considering include Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), Daniel Espinosa (Safe House), and Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies), Variety reports.

Previously, Gibson had slammed the studio’s other DC Comics film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for its high budget and noted that he wasn’t interested in making a superhero film.

“It’s a piece of [expletive],” the 61-year-old said in September. “I’m not interested in the stuff. Do you know what the difference between real superheroes and comic-book superheroes is? Real superheroes didn’t wear spandex. So I don’t know. Spandex must cost a lot.”

Following Suicide Squad, Ayer has moved on to developing Gotham City Sirens, which would bring back Robbie has Harley Quinn alongside fellow Batman villains Catwoman and Poison Ivy.

