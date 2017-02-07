Melania Trump’s lawsuit says her role as First Lady is a ‘once in a lifetime’ moneymaking opportunity.

In a defamation suit against The Daily Mail, Trump’s lawyer asserts that a bunch of lucrative licensing deals have been hampered after they repeated a story published in a Slovenian magazine that she had worked as a prostitute.

The Mail has since printed a retraction admitting that the claims were unsupported, but the First Lady is seeking damages, believing her reputation has been too soiled to attract quality branding opportunities.

She wanted to sell her name, not her body.

According to the suit filed by lawyer Charles Harder, the man who won Hulk Hogan a $140 million verdict in his defamation lawsuit against Gawker, Melania Trump “had the unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, as an extremely famous and well-known person…to launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”

Trump is looking for $150 million in damages in lost branding opportunities for, “among other things, apparel, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, hair care, skin care and fragrance.”

Because selling $150 million dollars worth of lotion and shampoo is what being the First Lady is all about.

