I Might Contest For Presidency – Bola Tinubu

Deolu February 26, 2017

In a widely circulated video, Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opined that vying for any office in Nigeria is an opportunity to serve his country.
The APC leader spoke at the inauguration of Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state,

“You see there is nothing wrong with such ambition. It depends on the timing and the environment and what political leadership dictates. I will not brush aside such an aspiration”

“It has been historical even that Buhari tried first, second, third, and fourth before he got it,” he said.

“Resilience, determination, and clarity of purpose. Maybe as a senator, maybe as a president, you cannot rule it out. How can I rule such a thing out, the opportunity to service my country but you only do that when there is a vacancy.”

Source: BreakingTimes

One comment

  1. Ebeno
    February 26, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    It will be good if you do so.

    Reply

