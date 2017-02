Military pilot lands helicopter on a expressway to ask for directions

A Kazakhstani military helicopter brought a convoy of trucks to a halt when the pilot landed in the middle of the road to ask for directions.

The soviet-designed Mi-8 gunship, estimated to be worth $14 million, appeared quite out of place sitting in the middle of a highway in Kazakhstan.

A number of perplexed truck drivers making their way through the snow could be heard on the convoy radio questioning the pilot’s motives when a small figure jumped out and jogged toward the closest vehicle.

Much to the driver’s surprise, the military officer saluted him and shook his hand before asking where he was.

Happy with the intelligence he had gathered, the man shook his fist in the air and jogged back to share the information with his fellow officers.

