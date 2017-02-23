MMM Issues Fresh ‘Freezing’ Threat To Participants

The popular ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) on Wednesday issues fresh threats to its participants as it announces freeze on some Mavros.

The pyramid scheme said it planned to launch the new rules which will “stop the growth of confirmed Mavros acquired before the 1st of January 2017’’.

It also added that it will freeze the bonuses received before the 1st of January 2017 so that limited withdrawal of Mavro-2016 will include only contributions, not bonuses.

All these, MMM stated are measures to serve participants better

The message is posted on the Personal Office (PO), the site’s environment displayed for every member to participate in its activities.

Mavros are virtual money-equivalent access to cashing returns on funds invested in the scheme.

“You constantly reproach us stating we don’t listen to your opinions however we really do. We try to carry out the most reasonable and efficient suggestions immediately,’’ the statement said.

Particularly, in accordance with your suggestions, we will soon take the following measures:

We will stop the growth of confirmed Mavros acquired before the 1st of January 2017.

We will freeze the bonuses received before the 1st of January 2017 (so that limited withdrawal of Mavro-2016 will include only contributions, not bonuses).

We will introduce a new rule according to which the withdrawal amount cannot exceed triple amount of the provided help (so, GH cannot exceed PH more than in 3 times).”