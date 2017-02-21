Hanging Bus Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo in Lagos | Photos

A bus conductor hustling on the busy streets of the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos is lucky not to have lost his life after a near-death experience in the line of duty.

An unnamed bus conductor sustained a severe head injury at the Anthony area of Ikeja as he hung to a speeding commercial vehicle known as Danfo.

His head was severely bleeding coupled with some minor injuries on his face and hands.

The dark-skinned young man writhed in pains as eye-witnesses comforted him. Bus conductors in Lagos State are known to daringly hang unto the opened doors of speeding vehicles during which they call passengers.