Hanging Bus Conductor Falls Off Speeding Danfo in Lagos | Photos

Deolu February 21, 2017

A bus conductor hustling on the busy streets of the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos is lucky not to have lost his life after a near-death experience in the line of duty.

An unnamed bus conductor sustained a severe head injury at the Anthony area of Ikeja as he hung to a speeding commercial vehicle known as Danfo.
His head was severely bleeding coupled with some minor injuries on his face and hands.
The dark-skinned young man writhed in pains as eye-witnesses comforted him. Bus conductors in Lagos State are known to daringly hang unto the opened doors of speeding vehicles during which they call passengers.
 Source: Tori
