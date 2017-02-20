Mourinho gives reaction to Chelsea FA Cup draw

Manchester United, who recently booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals after defeating Blackburn Rovers with a 2-1 margin, will be facing Chelsea next month.

United’s manager Jose Mourinho fears that Chelsea may go full hyper in their FA Cup quarter-final clash as they’ve “already won the Premier League title”.

“Probably Chelsea can only think about that [the FA Cup] because I think they are champions and they have nothing else to fight for,” the manager said after the victory at Ewood Park.

Chelsea, who is 12 points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League, looks to be the title holder of the tough and arduous league.

“The FA Cup is something I believe is important for them. I have to play St-Etienne [on Wednesday], I have to play the final, I have to play hopefully another opponent in the Europa League. I have to fight for a top-four position in the Premier League. I have so many things to think about, said Mourinho as he conveyed the fact that his hands were full and that Chelsea’s were not.

The Red Devils will face Southampton in the EFL Cup final on February 26.

