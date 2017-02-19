Mourinho makes vow to Man United fans ahead of FA Cup match with Blackburn Rovers

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he will treat the FA Cup with respect as Manchester United prepare for their fifth-round clash against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game in good form, having beaten Saint-Etienne 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night to take a step closer towards reaching the last 16 of the competition.

Manchester United are also unbeaten in 16 games in the Premier League as Mourinho bids to steer the Red Devils to a top-four finish in his first season at Old Trafford.

Mourinho will be hoping to guide Manchester United to silverware this season and Mourinho insists that he and his players will take the FA Cup seriously.

Speaking at a news conference after Manchester United’s win over Saint-Etienne, Mourinho said: “Maybe we don’t have as many managers in England with that culture as we should.

“Maybe we foreign managers, not everybody studies and understands the culture of this country. It’s because of attitude. Because you think it’s easy – and it’s not easy.

“With Chelsea, I lost against a League One or League Two team, but I never threw it away.

“So I always try to go serious. I like Wembley. I like the FA Cup. So I have to try to get the second one.”

