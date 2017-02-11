Sunday , 12 February 2017
Mrs Aisha Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Lesser Hajj

niyi February 11, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has returned to Nigeria from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah or Lesser Hajj.

Mrs. Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 3:15.

She was received by Toyin Saraki, wife of Senate president, Bukola Saraki, wives of the governors of Kebbi and Kogi States, wives of the service chiefs as well as the former deputy governor of Plateau State, Pauline Tallen.

”I thank God for journey mercies, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deeds,” she said.

She urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deeds for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations.

She expressed her gratitude to God for her successful trip, and prayed for Nigerians and her leaders.

Mrs. Buhari also expressed her gratitude to all Nigerians for the support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and also urged them to sustain the tempo.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari also said that she prayed for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria.

 

