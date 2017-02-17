My Mum is Responsible for My Misfortune, I Killed Her to Have Peace of Mind – Man Tells Court

A magistrate court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State today remanded a man in Ilesa prison for killing his mother in a village in the state.

Police prosecutors told the court Ayoola killed his 85-year old mother, Taibat Ayoola on the 10th of February, 2016 in a village near Osu, the headquarter of Atakumosa West local government area of Osun state.

Ayoola had no legal counsel in court and his plea was not taken. But when allowed to address the court, Ayoola said his mother was making life difficult for him and he was relieved after her death.

“My mother is responsible for all my misfortunes. I built three houses and burnt two because of her. I always feel like destroying things whenever she is around me.

“On that fateful day, mummy came to meet me in my farm and started irritating me as usual. I decided to kill her once so that I will have peace of mind.”

The presiding judge, Magistrate Habibat Basiru ordered that the accused be remanded at Ilesha prison and adjourned the case till 15th of March, 2016.