N630M Rent Scandal: CSO Drags NASS Leadership To ICPC, Police

A coalition of Civil Society organizations on the platform of Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) over alleged financial theft to the tune of N630 million involving the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara and their deputies

The organisation has however, given seven days ultimatum to arrest and persecute the National Assembly leaders over the allegation “or Nigerians will be mobilized to effect citizens’ arrest.”

The group had earlier made public that the National Assembly leaders allegedly used FCDA as a front under the guise of renting, renovation and furnishing of “fictitious official residences.”

In the two separate petitions dated friday 3rd february, 2017 and addressed to the Inspector General of Police and the ICPC chairman, CATBAN said “justice must be served, taxpayers’ money must be returned to the treasury, and everyone involved in this financial crime must be brought to book.”

The petition which was signed by the organization’s co-convener, Ibrahim Garba Wala, read: 3rd February 2017 Our Ref: CATBAN/NPF-PT-NASS-001 The Inspector General Nigeria Police Force, Federal Republic of Nigeria, FCT Abuja.

“Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) officially writes to demand an immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of four (4) principal officers of National Assembly over criminal theft of Six Hundred and Thirty Million Naira (N630million) through false pretense at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA),” the petition stated.

Source: Leadership

