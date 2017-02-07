Nasarawa Gov Sacks 10 Commissioners, Redeploys Two Others

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State on Tuesday sacked 10 commissioners and redeployed two others.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, indicated that six commissioners were retained, two of which were redeployed to other ministries.

Those retained at their seats includes: Commissioner for Justice: Yusuf Shehu-Usman; Commissioner for Health: Dr. Daniel Iya; Sunny Commissioner for Lands: Agassi and the Commissioner for Environment: Mr Gabriel Aka’aka.

The commissioners redeployed are Aliyu Tijani from local government and chieftaincy affairs to education, while Haruna Osegba moves from commerce and industry to local government and chieftaincy affairs.

Already, the governor has forwarded the names of new nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation to replace those axed.

