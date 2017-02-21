NECO Releases Nov/Dec 2016 Results

The National Examinations Council, NECO, on Tuesday, said it has released the results of the November/December 2016 Senior School Certificate Examinations, SSCE.

Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, made this known while speaking with newsmen in Minna, Niger State.

He said candidates can access their results by login onto the council’s website using their scratch card and registration numbers.

While commenting on the statistics, Uwakwe said “a total of 47,941 candidates registered, out of which 47,118 sat for the exams and the number of candidates with five credits, including Mathematics and English Language are put at 28,530 (60.55%).”

