NEMA Records 50 Disasters, 5 Death In 3 Days

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says it has recorded five deaths from 50 different disasters in the last three days within Ogun and Lagos States.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesman of the agency told newsmen on Sunday in Lagos that the incidents happened from Friday to Sunday in the two states.

Farinloye said, “Emergency agencies in Ogun and Lagos States have attended to about 50 different disasters from Friday till now.

“There was a reported case of fire outbreak at Rida National Plastic Company, Oshodi, Lagos on Sunday; a car explosion in Abeokuta, and wild bush fire at Ipokia in Ogun respectively.’’

He said that the fire incident at the plastic industry started around 7.00 a.m.

According to him, it was put out by the combined efforts of NEMA, Fire Brigade Service and relevant agencies at about 2.00 p.m. “There was no casualty recorded in the fire incident,’’ NEMA spokesman said.

Farinloye, however, advised owners of companies and tanker drivers to take safety measures seriously and guide against unsafe practices during the new phase of dry season.

He also appealed to the parents and school proprietors to educate their children and the elderly about the basic unsafe actions.

Journalists have it that three persons lost their lives on Friday morning when a Marcopolo luxury bus plunged into Owode-Mile 12 River along Lagos-Ikorodu road in Lagos.

Newsmen report that the affected bus, with registration number GDC386YE, belonged to G.U.O Transport Services Ltd.

Mr Kenneth Aaron, a survivor of the accident, said that the bus, which was coming from Aba, Abia State, had the accident around 3:05 a.m.

In another incident on Saturday, NEMA confirmed the death of a woman when a vehicle plunged into Mekwe River near Bonny Camp, Lagos on Saturday night.

Source: Vanguard

