In new Oscars ad, Jimmy Kimmel receives pep talk from Morgan Freeman

In new Oscars ad, popular American television host Jimmy Kimmel receives a pep talk that turns sour from actor Morgan Freeman.

“James Jimmy Kimmel, a man on the precipice of hosting the Oscars,” Freeman narrates while the late night host gets ready in front of a backstage mirror.

“An opportunity to be the toast of the town or, a chance to bomb so fantastically, everywhere he goes people would say, ‘Look at sucky sucko — he had his shot, and man, did he blow it in front of billions,'” the actor continues.

Kimmel responds to Freeman standing right next to him, “You know this is not really helping Morgan.”

“Well fine, do you your own damn pep talk,” Freeman responds.

Kimmel is set to host the Oscars for the first time Feb. 26 inside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

