New York man takes his turtles on leashes for a walk

A man was spotted recently taking an “only in New York” walk with his beloved pets — a pair of turtles on leashes.

A video posted to Twitter by CeFaan Kim shows the Harlem resident out for a stroll with his two turtles, who are walking down the sidewalk on leashes.

“This guy… in East Harlem walking his turtles. #OnlyInNewYork” Kim tweeted.

