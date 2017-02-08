NFF Plans Friendly With DR Congo In London

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), are proposing a second friendly against “robust-playing” DR Congo for the Super Eagles in London in March as they step up their preparations for a crunch 2018 World Cup double header against Cameroon in August.

The Eagles have already sealed a friendly with Senegal also in London in March.

The three-time African champions are shopping for African teams who play the same type of robust football like World Cup rivals Cameroon, who on Sunday clinched a fifth AFCON crown in Gabon.

“Eagles will play two friendlies in London and already the Senegal game has been confirmed and now discussions are going on for a second game there against DRC, who also a robust game like Cameroon,” a team official informed AfricanFootball.com

Both Nigeria and DRC clashed in a friendly in Belgium in 2015.

Source: BreakingTimes

