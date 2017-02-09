Nigeria To Establish ICT Universitarks – Communications Minister

Nigeria Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, Thursday, said that the nation will establish ICT University and ICT National Park in order to boost the nation’s economy.

He gave this revelation to newsmen after his 2017 budget defence at the National Assembly in Abuja.

He noted that the Ministry of Communications was aware of economic challenges the nation was passing through, noting that the only way out of economic challenges was not to get. stuck in it, but to keep investing.

“One will wonder the possibility of executing these two projects amidst economic recession, but I want to tell you that the best option available now is to keep investing”, he insisted.

Highlighting advantages inherent in establishing an Information and Communication Technology Park at this time by the nation, the minister explained that it shall serve as a hub where ICT experts from across the world would gather.

He added that Nigeria was a big market in ICT where Facebook experts and others would like to patronize.

“We have what it takes in terms of ICT market where people like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and others would like to come. The park will create jobs and increase people’s ingenuity in ICT”, he opined.

The Minister was optimistic that the land which was volunteered for the ICT Park by the Federal Capital Territory will be released on time.

He further noted that the proposed ICT University will use Digital Bridge infrastructure which spread across the six geopolitical zones.

“For the proposed ICT University, we shall start using Digital Bridge infrastructure which cuts across six geopolitical zones. In that case, we can use whatever is made available to us for the take off”, he maintained.

Source: Dailypost

