Nigerian Artistes Lose At The Grammy Awards 2017

The duo whose nominations brought great joy and press coverage of the Nigerian music industry, were edged out in their respective categories, as they failed to pick up any award.

Wizkid, the Nigerian pop star made the list for his contribution to Drake’s 2016 “Views” album which was nominated for Album Of The Year. The singer was a prominent contributor on the lead single, ‘One Dance’, where he is nominated as a guest artiste, and also as a producer.

The Album of the year was won by Adele’s “25.”

‘One Dance’, a single he co-wrote, co-produced, and sang on, was streamed over 1 billion times on Spotify, and spent 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Kah-Lo is a Nigerian musician known for the vocals on ‘Rinse and Repeat’ by British DJ, Riton. Her humorous yet edgy delivery gave the song a unique charm that has made it a club favourite around the country.

The song ‘Rinse and repeat’ which was released in 2016, was nominated for the Best Dance Recording of the year at the 59 Grammy Awards. She was nominated alongside Riton. She lost to Chainsmoker’s ‘Don’t let me down’ featuring Daya.



As well as being a huge club hit, 'Rinse & Repeat' has been streamed over 26 million times on Spotify and played 6 million times on YouTube less than a month after its release.

It has also reached number 1 on the Shazam chart and been on the A list of Radio 1, Kiss FM and 6 Music, turning Kah-lo into an instant star.