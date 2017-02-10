Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 10

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 10, 2017.

Punch

The Nigeria Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress and civil society organisations on Thursday organised a mass rally to protest what they called lack of good governance and scourge of corruption in the country.

Guardian

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has forwarded names of nine eligible candidates to the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, Judicial Service Commission, Justice Walter Onnoghen, for appointment as justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Vanguard

Amidst increasing concerns over the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, indications emerged, yesterday, of his imminent return to the country, having reportedly finished with the extended medical tests his United Kingdom-based physicians ran on him.

The Nation

A team of researchers, representing the Africa Rice Center (AfricaRice), the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and Wageningen University, has raised the alarm over the enormous economic impact of parasitic weeds on rice production in Africa, threatening the food security and livelihoods of millions of resource-poor rice farmers and consumers in the region.

Thisday

After months of uncertainty over the fate of Nigeria’s largest carrier, the federal government yesterday finally took over the management of Arik Air, stating that the decision had become necessary to save the distressed airline, which it said was “too important to fail”.

Premium Times

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday told a committee of the House of Representatives that $9.2 million and 750,000 pounds were recovered from a residence in Kaduna state.

The Sun

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, has said that the only way to ensure enduring peace in Southern Kaduna , was to identify perpetrators and the masterminds of the violence, and met out appropriate punishment to them, saying that there was no way to guarantee peace without justice.

Leadership

The World Bank has provided $320 million credit to assist poor and vulnerable Nigerians in remote areas through the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

