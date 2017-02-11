Saturday , 11 February 2017
Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 11

Yinka Agunbiade February 11, 2017

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 11, 2017.

Punch

NACC Appoints New Director-General

The National President, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Chief Bintan Famutimi, has announced Mrs. Joyce Akpata as the new Director-General of the chamber.

Guardian

Saraki laments abandonment of projects

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has lamented the abandonment of critical infrastructural projects after investing huge amounts of money on them.

Vanguard

Victor Olaiya retires formally from live performances

Living grandmaster of highlife music, Dr Victor Abimbola has retired from active musicianship due to his failing health and doctor’s standing instruction to desist from performances henceforth.

The Nation

Six police officers get promotion for rejecting bribe

The Police Service Commission (PSC)  has promoted six senior police officers for rejecting huge sums of money offered as bribe to compromise them in the course of doing their duties.

Thisday

Muslim Brotherhood Planning Deadly Attacks in Nigeria, Says FG

The federal government yesterday issued a warning to Nigerians of the subterranean plan by Muslim Brotherhood Cell in the country to launch terrorist attack.

Premium Times

How Kwara govt freed suspects police indicted in deadly Jebba attack

The king had barely made it into his palace when the deadly gunshots rang out.

The Sun

I never planned to be governor –Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the lot fell on him to lead the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the then governor Rotimi Amaechi dumped the ruling party for the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC) and created a leadership vacuum in the state.

Leadership

UK Urges Nigeria To Stop Death Penalty

The British high commissioner, Paul Arkwright has urged that Nigeria should prohibit death penalty.

