Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 11

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 11, 2017.

Punch

The National President, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, Chief Bintan Famutimi, has announced Mrs. Joyce Akpata as the new Director-General of the chamber.

Guardian

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has lamented the abandonment of critical infrastructural projects after investing huge amounts of money on them.

Vanguard

Living grandmaster of highlife music, Dr Victor Abimbola has retired from active musicianship due to his failing health and doctor’s standing instruction to desist from performances henceforth.

The Nation

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted six senior police officers for rejecting huge sums of money offered as bribe to compromise them in the course of doing their duties.

Thisday

The federal government yesterday issued a warning to Nigerians of the subterranean plan by Muslim Brotherhood Cell in the country to launch terrorist attack.

Premium Times

The king had barely made it into his palace when the deadly gunshots rang out.

The Sun

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says the lot fell on him to lead the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the then governor Rotimi Amaechi dumped the ruling party for the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC) and created a leadership vacuum in the state.

Leadership

The British high commissioner, Paul Arkwright has urged that Nigeria should prohibit death penalty.

