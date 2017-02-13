Monday , 13 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 13

Yinka Agunbiade February 13, 2017

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 12, 2017.

Punch

Pro-Buhari rallies to hit four cities this week

A coalition of pro-Buhari organisations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria is mobilising to hold rallies tagged, “I Support President Buhari” across four Nigerian cities this week.

Guardian

Niger Delta communities seek 50% oil bloc from government

Host Communities of Nigeria Oil and Gas Producing areas (HOSTCOM) have demanded 50 per cent of oil blocs awarded in the Niger Delta region.

Vanguard

Bayelsa’s allocation of land to herdsmen: No going back on protest —Ijaw mothers

Ijaw mothers, led by Niger Delta campaigner, Ann-Kio Briggs and a coalition of Ijaw activists across the Niger Delta region, weekend, told Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, that despite the threats and intimidation, they were going ahead with their decision to protest the allocation of 1,200 hectares of land by his government to Fulani herdsmen, tomorrow,  in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Nation

Diezani’s alleged loot: EFCC hunts for another ex-GMD of NNPC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) is hunting for another former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) in connection with the ongoing probe of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Thisday

FG Accused of Using Arik’s Take over as Ruse to Set up National Carrier

The Association of Concerned Aviation Professionals (ACAP) has expressed alarm at the brazen take over of Arik Air by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on behalf of the federal government, describing the foremost local carrier as a private concern, which accounts for over 60 per cent of domestic passenger traffic in the country.

The Sun

Anambra guber: IDP to challenge Obiano

Leadership of the Independent Democrats Party (IDP) has declared its readiness to challenge the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the forthcoming governorship election in the state and possibly take over the Awka Government House.

Leadership

Operation Python Dance, Crocodile Smile Have Reduced Crimes – GOC

The General Officer  Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj Gen Adamu Buba Abubakar weekend insisted that the recent  Python Dance and Crocodile Smile operations carried out in the South East  and South south  by the army has  led to  a reduction of militancy especially pipeline vandalism, as well as taming of kidnappers and other criminals.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

2017 Grammy Award winners

Album of the Year: 25, Adele Record of the Year: Hello, Adele Song of the Year: Hello, Adele Adkins & …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946