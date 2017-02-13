Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 13

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 12, 2017.

Punch

A coalition of pro-Buhari organisations under the aegis of Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria is mobilising to hold rallies tagged, “I Support President Buhari” across four Nigerian cities this week.

Guardian

Host Communities of Nigeria Oil and Gas Producing areas (HOSTCOM) have demanded 50 per cent of oil blocs awarded in the Niger Delta region.

Vanguard

Ijaw mothers, led by Niger Delta campaigner, Ann-Kio Briggs and a coalition of Ijaw activists across the Niger Delta region, weekend, told Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, that despite the threats and intimidation, they were going ahead with their decision to protest the allocation of 1,200 hectares of land by his government to Fulani herdsmen, tomorrow, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The Nation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC) is hunting for another former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation( NNPC) in connection with the ongoing probe of a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Thisday

The Association of Concerned Aviation Professionals (ACAP) has expressed alarm at the brazen take over of Arik Air by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) on behalf of the federal government, describing the foremost local carrier as a private concern, which accounts for over 60 per cent of domestic passenger traffic in the country.

The Sun

Leadership of the Independent Democrats Party (IDP) has declared its readiness to challenge the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in the forthcoming governorship election in the state and possibly take over the Awka Government House.

Leadership

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, Maj Gen Adamu Buba Abubakar weekend insisted that the recent Python Dance and Crocodile Smile operations carried out in the South East and South south by the army has led to a reduction of militancy especially pipeline vandalism, as well as taming of kidnappers and other criminals.

