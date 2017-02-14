Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 14

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 14, 2017.

Punch

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has approved 20 to 50 per cent fare increase for BRT, LAGBUS and other franchise buses, with effect from March 1, 2017.

Guardian

Nigeria plans to generate as much as $16.4 billion through asset sales in the next four years to reduce the burden on the public budget, a Budget Ministry document showed.

Vanguard

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and clerics drawn from various churches in Borno State, have declared a seven-day special fasting and prayers to God for the speedy recovery and good health of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday ruled out electronic and diaspora voting in the 2019 general elections.

Thisday

The federal government has secured funding of over $1 billion from Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) to develop the Niger Delta region, acting President Yemi Osinbajo said monday.

The Sun

As reports of likely petrol scarcity push motorists into panic buying, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday said it was increasing February petrol supply with additional six cargoes.

Leadership

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, has saidthe state government will invest $20 billion to ensure free and compulsory education in the state.

Premium Times

The Nigeria police on Monday again invited the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, to a meeting on Thursday with the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department(SCID) in Lagos.

