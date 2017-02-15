Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 15

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 15, 2017.

Punch

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said the country lost as much as $100bn in revenue last year as attacks by militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta cut crude output to a record low.

Guardian

Barely 24 hours after the abducted secretary of Isheri North Landlord Association was released by his abductors, two members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and five farm workers of Eliasa Farm have been kidnapped in Igbodu area of Epe, Lagos State yesterday.

Vanguard

The Supreme Court, is yet to hear the appeal by Lagos State against Court of Appeal decision, which discharged and acquitted Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, over the murder of Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, as erroneously reported.

The Nation

Arik Air has suspended its international flight operations to the London and Johannesburg routes.

Thisday

The federal government has said that the massive demand for its $1 billion Eurobond, which was oversubscribed by 780 per cent, was a demonstration of the strong market appetite for Nigeria and indicative of the confidence by the international investment community in Nigeria’s economic reform agenda.

The Sun

The Libyan government, yesterday, brought back about 161 Nigerians who had migrated to the country illegally.

Leadership

The federal government has said that the Nigerian economy is already on its way out of recession.

Premium Times

Nigerians have been advised not to engage in panic buying of fuel as measures are being put in place to ensure constant adequate supply.

