Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 16

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 16, 2017.

Punch

There are indications that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and a former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, are making moves towards clinching the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election.

Guardian

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions yesterday reviewed the ugly details that crippled the operations of Arik Air and submitted that the intervention announced by the Federal Government last week was late and belated.

Vanguard

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday said the quest by the country to achieve energy security can no longer be left for the Federal Government to address alone, just as he revealed plans by the State to attain 24-hour power supply through generation of 3000megawatts of electricity by 2022.

The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari last night thanked Nigerians for their prayers and kind wishes on his health.

Thisday

Some Nigerian returnees from Libya have narrated their experiences in the hands of Libyan officials.

The Sun

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has written an open letter to new American president, Donald Trump, requesting the return of $500 million of stolen funds, which it claims, are being held by the US.

Leadership

Members of the Katsina State House of Assembly yesterday impeached the speaker of the House, Aliyu Sabiu Muduru, and replaced him with Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, member representing Kusada constituency.

Premium Times

American President, Donald Trump, has provided details of his telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari.

