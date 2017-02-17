Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 17

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 17, 2017.
Punch
FG’s $1bn Eurobond begins trading on London Exchange
The Federal Government’s $1bn 15-year government bonds started trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Guardian
Suicide bomber kills self, destroys 13 vehicles in Borno
The Borno Police Command said on Friday that a suspected suicide bomber detonated his explosive in the midst of 13 trucks along Maiduguri/ Mafa road leading to mass destruction.
Vanguard
Many feared dead as Boko Haram engages army in battle
Dozens of boko haram members including innocent civilians were feared dead in a crossfire that ensued between military troops and terrorists, most of whom were suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
The Nation
Two die, many injured as bus plunges into river
At least two persons died and several others were injured when a luxurious bus plunged into the Majidun River, Ikorodu on Friday morning.
The Sun
No special reception for Buhari when he returns – Femi Adesina
The Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be received by any special reception when he arrives from London after his medical vacation.
Thisday
NPC to Include Religion, Ethnicity in 2018 National Census
The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN), has disclosed that religion and ethnicity will be included in the 2018 national census.
Leadership
Investor To Build N5.2bn Biofuels Refinery In Kogi State
The managing director of Biodiesel Nigeria Limited, Engr. Hussaini Solomon, has said his company has concluded arrangement to establish a mini-biodiesel refinery in Lokoja, Kogi state worth N5.2 billion.
Premium Times
PDP lawmakers criticise non-inclusion of their member to meet Buhari in London
Some opposition lawmakers on Thursday questioned the non-inclusion of one of them in the National Assembly delegation that recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari.