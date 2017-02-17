Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 17

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 17, 2017.

Punch

The Federal Government’s $1bn 15-year government bonds started trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Guardian

The Borno Police Command said on Friday that a suspected suicide bomber detonated his explosive in the midst of 13 trucks along Maiduguri/ Mafa road leading to mass destruction.

Vanguard

Dozens of boko haram members including innocent civilians were feared dead in a crossfire that ensued between military troops and terrorists, most of whom were suicide bombers who attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The Nation

At least two persons died and several others were injured when a luxurious bus plunged into the Majidun River, Ikorodu on Friday morning.

The Sun

The Presidency has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be received by any special reception when he arrives from London after his medical vacation.

Thisday

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Chief Eze Duruiheoma (SAN), has disclosed that religion and ethnicity will be included in the 2018 national census.

Leadership

The managing director of Biodiesel Nigeria Limited, Engr. Hussaini Solomon, has said his company has concluded arrangement to establish a mini-biodiesel refinery in Lokoja, Kogi state worth N5.2 billion.

Premium Times

Some opposition lawmakers on Thursday questioned the non-inclusion of one of them in the National Assembly delegation that recently visited President Muhammadu Buhari.

