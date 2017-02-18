Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 18

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 18, 2017.

Punch

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Friday marked her 46th birthday just as her husband remains in London, United Kingdom where he is believed to be receiving medical attention.

Guardian

Hazy weather and poor visibility yesterday morning forced Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to reschedule his visit to Ondo State.

Vanguard

The lawmaker representing Agatu state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sule Audu has on behalf of the people of the area, apologised to the Nigerian army over the recent murder of a soldier by some youths of the area.

The Nation

Petrol subsidy is back. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been offsetting for months the difference between the landing costs of petrol and the pump price.

The Sun

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South-East yesterday ordered to governors in the zone nursing the ambition to join the ruling party to do so now or forget it.

Thisday

In line with its determination to boost dollar supply in the economy as well as to bridge the wide gap between the interbank foreign exchange (FX) market and the parallel market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pegged the Naira exchange rate for payment of school fees (strictly universities) abroad and Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) at N375 to the dollar.

Leadership

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has affirmed the emergence of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Premium Times

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has dropped a hint that boards of federal health agencies would soon be announced.

