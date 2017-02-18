Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 18

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 18, 2017.
Punch
Buhari’s wife marks birthday as President remains in London
Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Friday marked her 46th birthday just as her husband remains in London, United Kingdom where he is believed to be receiving medical attention.
Guardian
Poor visibility forces Osinbajo to cancel trip to Ondo
Hazy weather and poor visibility yesterday morning forced Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to reschedule his visit to Ondo State.
Vanguard
Soldier killed by youths as Agatu people condemn killing
The lawmaker representing Agatu state constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Alhaji Sule Audu has on behalf of the people of the area, apologised to the Nigerian army over the recent murder of a soldier by some youths of the area.
The Nation
Petrol Subsidy back, FG in dilemma how to keep paying difference
Petrol subsidy is back. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has been offsetting for months the difference between the landing costs of petrol and the pump price.
The Sun
Defection: Declare now or forget it, APC tells S/East govs
All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South-East yesterday ordered to governors in the zone nursing the ambition to join the ruling party to do so now or forget it.
Thisday
CBN Pegs Dollar Rate for School Fees, PTA at N375/$
In line with its determination to boost dollar supply in the economy as well as to bridge the wide gap between the interbank foreign exchange (FX) market and the parallel market, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pegged the Naira exchange rate for payment of school fees (strictly universities) abroad and Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) at N375 to the dollar.
Leadership
Appeal Court Declares Sherrif PDP Chairman
The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has affirmed the emergence of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Premium Times
Boards of Nigerian health agencies coming soon – Minister
The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has dropped a hint that boards of federal health agencies would soon be announced.