Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 19

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 19, 2017.

Punch

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) has given the Federal Government and security agencies one-week ultimatum to identify and prosecute the hoodlums who razed the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Root of David Parish) in Dei Dei, a satellite community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Guardian

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has alleged that there were plans to destroy opposition in the country and make it a one-party state.

Vanguard

One person died, yesterday, in Lagos, when a tanker, laden with fuel, reportedly, fell on two buses.

The Nation

Lawyer, activist and businessman Audu Maikori was freed from security custody yesterday on bail following his arrest on Friday for allegedly spreading false information on the Southern Kaduna killings.

The Sun

Commander of the Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau State, Major General Rogers Nicholas, has arrested 10 suspected operators of baby factories at Bukuru Park, in Jos North Local government area of Plateau State.

Thisday

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday assented to seven bills earlier passed and transmitted to the Presidency by the National Assembly.

Leadership

A man believed to be in his early 60s said to be a Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Isaac Ojukwu, has set himself ablaze in a rented hotel apartment in Nyanya, a satellite town of Abuja, FederalCapital Territory (FCT).

Premium Times

Tragedy struck Saturday night when a silver-coloured Kia Rio car plunged into the Lagoon at Mekwen Bridge, Bonny camp, Marina, at about 7.47 p.m., killing a woman.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: