Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 19

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 19, 2017.
Punch
Hoodlums raze Redeemed church in Abuja
The Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) has given the Federal Government and security agencies one-week ultimatum to identify and prosecute the hoodlums who razed the Redeemed Christian Church of God (Root of David Parish) in Dei Dei, a satellite community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
Guardian
PDP will not allow killing of opposition, says Makarfi
The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has alleged that there were plans to destroy opposition in the country and make it a one-party state.
Vanguard
One dead as tanker falls on bus in Lagos
One person died, yesterday, in Lagos, when a tanker, laden with fuel, reportedly, fell on two buses.
The Nation
Police release Chocolate City owner Audu Maikori on bail
Lawyer, activist and businessman Audu Maikori was freed from security custody yesterday on bail following his arrest on Friday for allegedly spreading false information on the Southern Kaduna killings.
The Sun
Military arrests 10 suspected baby sellers in Plateau
Commander of the Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau State, Major General Rogers Nicholas, has arrested 10 suspected operators of baby factories at Bukuru Park, in Jos North Local government area of Plateau State.
Thisday
Osinbajo Signs Seven Bills into Law
The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday assented to seven bills earlier passed and transmitted to the Presidency by the National Assembly.
Leadership
Man, 60, Commits Suicide, Sets Abuja Hotel Ablaze
A man believed to be in his early 60s said to be a Chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Isaac Ojukwu, has set himself ablaze in a rented hotel apartment in Nyanya, a satellite town of Abuja, FederalCapital Territory (FCT).
Premium Times
Woman dies as car plunges into Lagos lagoon
Tragedy struck Saturday night when a silver-coloured Kia Rio car plunged into the Lagoon at Mekwen Bridge, Bonny camp, Marina, at about 7.47 p.m., killing a woman.