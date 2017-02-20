Monday , 20 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 20

Yinka Agunbiade February 20, 2017

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 20, 2017.

Punch

Buhari, Saraki meet in UK again

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, again met in London, United Kingdom, on Sunday evening.

Guardian

London police called to arrest The Guardian’s reporter over Buhari

Security staff at the Abuja House in London yesterday called in policemen to arrest a correspondent of The Guardian who was on the premises to see President Muhammadu Buhari and possibly interview him.

Vanguard

We’ll tell Buhari to speak with Nigerians – Presidency

The Presidency has promised to get President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on indefinite vacation in London, to speak to Nigerians to douse welling controversies and disquiet in the country over his health status and well-being.

The Nation

Seven governors linked with N19b bank account

Seven governors have questions to answer in the alleged diversion of part of the N388.304billion London-Paris Club refunds into two accounts opened by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), The Nation has learnt.

 The Sun

Emir Sanusi may initiate bill to prevent poor men from marrying many wives

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has said he would propose a law that restricts poor men in the emirate from marrying many wives.

Thisday

31 Days After, Nation Awaits Buhari’s Return

The president left the country on January 19, 2017, a clear four days before the date indicated for the commencement of his vacation, stating that he would return to resume work on February 6.

Leadership

Army Denies Killing 11 IPOB Members

The Nigerian Army has denied claims by a pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that soldiers murdered no fewer than 11 pro-Biafra agitators in Port Harcourt on January 20, 2017.

AD ===> A Former One Minute Man Who Now Last 30mins In Bed Reveals The Secret Of His New Strength
Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Mourinho makes vow to Man United fans ahead of FA Cup match with Blackburn Rovers

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he will treat the FA Cup with respect …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946