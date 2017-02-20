Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 20

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 20, 2017.

Punch

President Muhammadu Buhari and the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, again met in London, United Kingdom, on Sunday evening.

Guardian

Security staff at the Abuja House in London yesterday called in policemen to arrest a correspondent of The Guardian who was on the premises to see President Muhammadu Buhari and possibly interview him.

Vanguard

The Presidency has promised to get President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on indefinite vacation in London, to speak to Nigerians to douse welling controversies and disquiet in the country over his health status and well-being.

The Nation

Seven governors have questions to answer in the alleged diversion of part of the N388.304billion London-Paris Club refunds into two accounts opened by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), The Nation has learnt.

The Sun

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has said he would propose a law that restricts poor men in the emirate from marrying many wives.

Thisday

The president left the country on January 19, 2017, a clear four days before the date indicated for the commencement of his vacation, stating that he would return to resume work on February 6.

Leadership

The Nigerian Army has denied claims by a pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that soldiers murdered no fewer than 11 pro-Biafra agitators in Port Harcourt on January 20, 2017.

