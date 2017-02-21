Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 21

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 20, 2017.

Punch

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned till April 24, 2017, the hearing of the suit brought before it by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the enforcement of her fundamental human rights.

Guardian

Organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has condemned alleged plan by the Federal Government to sack 3,500 public workers under the guise that their appointments were irregular and unauthorised.

Vanguard

With Non-Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, poised to grow again, OPEC will need to increase oil output by just 2.2 million barrels per day (b/d) to meet global incremental oil demand of about 5.5 million b/d over the 2017 and 2022 period.

The Nation

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday endorsed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the troubled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Sun

The Police, in Kano State, have arrested a syndicate that specialises in the kidnapping of young people in the state.

Thisday

At least eight commercial banks were on Monday sealed by the Enugu state government for alleged failure to remit about N1 billion in taxes to the coffers of the state government.

Leadership

The management of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has seized a vessel MT JAZI loaded with 1. 5 million of contaminated petroleum product.

Premium Times

The lecturers at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, are set to call off their eight months old strike today, an official told PREMIUM TIMES.

