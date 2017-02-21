Tuesday , 21 February 2017
Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 21

Yinka Agunbiade February 21, 2017

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 20, 2017.

Punch

Efcc: Court Fixes Date For Patience Jonathan’s N2bn Suit

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned till April 24, 2017, the hearing of the suit brought before it by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on the enforcement of her fundamental human rights.

Guardian

Labour tackles FG over alleged plan to sack 3,500 workers

Organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has condemned alleged plan by the Federal Government to sack 3,500 public workers under the guise that their appointments were irregular and unauthorised.

Vanguard

OPEC to meet one-third of rise in global oil demand

With Non-Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, poised to grow again, OPEC will need to increase oil output by just 2.2 million barrels per day (b/d) to meet global incremental oil demand of about 5.5 million b/d over the 2017 and 2022 period.

The Nation

Jonathan backs Sheriff as Makarfi vows to fight on

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday endorsed Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the troubled Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 The Sun

Kidnap gang smashed in Kano

The Police, in Kano State, have arrested a syndicate that specialises in the kidnapping of young people in the state.

Thisday

Enugu Seals Eight Banks over Alleged N1bn Tax Debt

At least eight commercial banks were on Monday sealed by the Enugu state government for alleged failure to remit about N1 billion in taxes to the coffers of the state government.

Leadership

DPR Seizes Vessel With 1.5m Litres Of Contaminated Petrol

The management of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has seized a vessel MT JAZI loaded with 1. 5 million of contaminated petroleum product.

Premium Times

LAUTECH lecturers meet, may call off strike today

The lecturers at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, are set to call off their eight months old strike today, an official told PREMIUM TIMES.

 

