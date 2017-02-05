Sunday , 5 February 2017
Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 5

Yinka Agunbiade February 5, 2017

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 5, 2017.

Punch

Efcc Has Frozen My Accounts Again – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had again frozen his personal accounts with Zenith Bank.

Guardian

Tuface cancels planned protests

Nigerian pop artist Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface, has called off the nationwide marches he organised to protest against the government’s handling of the economy.

Vanguard

MAN laments economic situation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria,  MAN, says despite the promises and measures taken by the Federal Government, “the economic situation in the country remains worrisome”.

The Nation

Ibori: No going back on seizure of assets – UK

Ex-Delta State Governor James Ibori returned to Nigeria unannounced yesterday six years after he first fled into exile in Dubai and four years after his imprisonment in the United Kingdom for corruption.

Thisday

Navy Takes Delivery of $1.2m Medical Equipment from US

The Nigerian Navy (NN) Medical Services yesterday took delivery of medical equipment worth about $1.2 million, even as it pledged some part to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-east.

Premium Times

Tuface backs off, cancels anti-govt protest

Popular artiste, Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, has canceled the much-publicised February 6 anti-government protest, citing “security challenges”.

The Sun

21 Biafra agitators detained for 10 years

Concerned pro-Biafra agitators under the auspices of Biafra National Guard (BNG) have petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Salami (SAN), over the detention of 21 members of the group without trial since 2007.

Leadership

Ibori, Former Delta State Gov Returns To Nigeria

Convicted former governor of Delta state, James Ibori has arrived the country.

