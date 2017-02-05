Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 5

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 5, 2017.

Punch

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had again frozen his personal accounts with Zenith Bank.

Guardian

Nigerian pop artist Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface, has called off the nationwide marches he organised to protest against the government’s handling of the economy.

Vanguard

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, says despite the promises and measures taken by the Federal Government, “the economic situation in the country remains worrisome”.

The Nation

Ex-Delta State Governor James Ibori returned to Nigeria unannounced yesterday six years after he first fled into exile in Dubai and four years after his imprisonment in the United Kingdom for corruption.

Thisday

The Nigerian Navy (NN) Medical Services yesterday took delivery of medical equipment worth about $1.2 million, even as it pledged some part to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-east.

Premium Times

The Sun

Concerned pro-Biafra agitators under the auspices of Biafra National Guard (BNG) have petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Salami (SAN), over the detention of 21 members of the group without trial since 2007.

Leadership

