Nigerian newspaper headlines today: February 8

Nigerian newspaper headlines February 8, 2017.

Punch

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, said on Tuesday that over N2.7tn of tax payers’ money spent on the power sector in the last 16 years only bought darkness to Nigerians.

Guardian

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has pressed further its running battle against the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Kayode Fayemi, ordering the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to arrest him for allegedly misappropriating N40 billion of state funds when he held sway as governor.

Vanguard

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB yesterday warned that the continued detention of its leader Mr. Nnamdi Kanu would spell doom for the country, arguing that he should be released immediately to avoid the calamity that might befall the country over his continuous detention.

The Nation

The destructive Boko Haram insurgency group is currently plagued by financial difficulties, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, has said.

Thisday

With just two days left to the expiration of the tenure of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, acting President Yemi Osinbajo tuesday transmitted his name to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive CJN.

Premium Times

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has expressed disappointment with the remarks by Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, condemning religious leaders for spreading “incendiary messages” through the media.

The Sun

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has praised the Nigeria Police for their handling of Monday’s antigovernment protests.

Leadership

The container laden with 661 pump-action rifles intercepted by the federal operations unit (FOU) zone A Ikeja, Lagos of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) last week, was released by some officials of the Nigeria Customs Service without the mandatory inspections that ought to have been carried out, LEADERSHIP findings have revealed.

