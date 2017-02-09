Nigerian Woman and Her 7-year-old Daughter Who Went Missing in UK Have Been Found | Photos

Policemen in United Kingdom have finally found a Nigerian woman and her daughter who went missing since mid-January, in good conditinon.
According to NewShopper, Folashade Fashinas, 34, had been missing from her home in Woolwich since Friday, 20 January alongside her seven-year-old-daughter, Precious Sebastian.
They were found today, February 9, safe and well, according to Greenwich police.
The condition in which they were found is yet to be revealed by the authorities.
Source: Tori