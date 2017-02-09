Nigerian Woman and Her 7-year-old Daughter Who Went Missing in UK Have Been Found | Photos

Policemen in United Kingdom have finally found a Nigerian woman and her daughter who went missing since mid-January, in good conditinon.

According to NewShopper , Folashade Fashinas, 34, had been missing from her home in Woolwich since Friday, 20 January alongside her seven-year-old-daughter, Precious Sebastian.

They were found today, February 9, safe and well, according to Greenwich police.

The condition in which they were found is yet to be revealed by the authorities.